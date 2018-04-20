PPPS family art night

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently hosted an evening of family engagement. The Family Art Night was a success and was hosted by Valerie Thomas and Kelsey Kerr from the Artisan Shoppe. Attending with their families were Braydon Sweeney, Cy Watterson, Ember Putney, Lally Towner, Lola Tolliver Makenna Nutter, Cassidy Wilson, Sophia Thomas, Breonna Pearson, Kinzy Arbogast, Mya Huckaby, Kylinn Finnicum, Layla Burris, Kayden Petrie, Sophia Roach, and Isabel Sellers.

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently hosted an evening of family engagement. The Family Art Night was a success and was hosted by Valerie Thomas and Kelsey Kerr from the Artisan Shoppe. Attending with their families were Braydon Sweeney, Cy Watterson, Ember Putney, Lally Towner, Lola Tolliver Makenna Nutter, Cassidy Wilson, Sophia Thomas, Breonna Pearson, Kinzy Arbogast, Mya Huckaby, Kylinn Finnicum, Layla Burris, Kayden Petrie, Sophia Roach, and Isabel Sellers. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_0421.PPIS_.jpeg Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently hosted an evening of family engagement. The Family Art Night was a success and was hosted by Valerie Thomas and Kelsey Kerr from the Artisan Shoppe. Attending with their families were Braydon Sweeney, Cy Watterson, Ember Putney, Lally Towner, Lola Tolliver Makenna Nutter, Cassidy Wilson, Sophia Thomas, Breonna Pearson, Kinzy Arbogast, Mya Huckaby, Kylinn Finnicum, Layla Burris, Kayden Petrie, Sophia Roach, and Isabel Sellers. Courtesy