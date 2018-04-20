Shelter pets of the week

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say this female feline named Jasmine is two years old and described as “very friendly.” She’s is searching for her forever home, her forever family and forever cat bed. Call the shelter staff about adopting Jasmine at 304-675-6458.

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say this young adult Golden Retriever/Collie Mix named Turbo “loves people!” He’s ready to be someone’s forever, faithful companion in life. Call the shelter staff about adopting Turbo at 304-675-6458.