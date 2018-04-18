Haer Bears activities

Haer Bears participated in the city wide cleanup, April 14th by collecting 30 bags of trash from the Suncrest and Lone Oak cemeteries.

The Haer Bears 4-H Club held a recycling awareness event April 14 at City National Bank. During this time, members collected cardboard, newspaper, bi-metal, plastic bags, aluminum cans, and egg cartons. The members also gave visiting children educational coloring books. The club also promoted upcoming recycling events that include May 19, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., tire recycling and June 9, county wide cleanup, both events occurring at Mason County Career Center.