Haer Bears activities

Haer Bears participated in the city wide cleanup, April 14th by collecting 30 bags of trash from the Suncrest and Lone Oak cemeteries.
The Haer Bears 4-H Club held a recycling awareness event April 14 at City National Bank. During this time, members collected cardboard, newspaper, bi-metal, plastic bags, aluminum cans, and egg cartons. The members also gave visiting children educational coloring books. The club also promoted upcoming recycling events that include May 19, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., tire recycling and June 9, county wide cleanup, both events occurring at Mason County Career Center.
Haer Bears participated in the city wide cleanup, April 14th by collecting 30 bags of trash from the Suncrest and Lone Oak cemeteries.
The Haer Bears 4-H Club held a recycling awareness event April 14 at City National Bank. During this time, members collected cardboard, newspaper, bi-metal, plastic bags, aluminum cans, and egg cartons. The members also gave visiting children educational coloring books. The club also promoted upcoming recycling events that include May 19, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., tire recycling and June 9, county wide cleanup, both events occurring at Mason County Career Center.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU