Smith Chevrolet provides River Valley Summer Youth League with support

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Smith Chevrolet is partnering with the River Valley Summer Youth League in Gallipolis.

Smith Chevrolet has joined forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment, invitations to free instructional clinics, and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a Test Drive fundraiser.

“Playing the game of baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Smith Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball are proud to partner in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Gallipolis,” said Cindy Epling for Smith Chevrolet. “Chevrolet believes that in play, there are possibilities and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball instills in its players.”

2018 marks Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball program’s 13th year, and since its introduction has helped aid local teams, benefiting more than 12.4 million young people in communities where Chevrolet’s customers live, work and play. In 2017, more than 1,500 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.

Smith Chevrolet presented an equipment kit that included useful items such as batpacks, scorebooks, industrial-strength batting tees, ball buckets and T-shirts. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former MLB/MiLB players and coaches, or instructors from Ripken Baseball.

In addition, Smith Chevrolet presented a $500 contribution to River Valley Summer Youth League. Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds as community members take test crives at their partnering dealership to help support the league.

In addition to its commitment to youth baseball, Chevrolet also is the Official Vehicle of Major League Baseball ™ .

“Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built for families, safety and fun, so we encourage young people and their parents to make a Chevrolet the official vehicle of their household,” said Epling.