Busy 4’s update

The Busy 4’s 4-H Club held its February meeting on the 19th.

The song and pledge was led by Annamae Keefer and Julia Parsons. Conner Blessing read, “Love the Strongest Force,” for meditations. The secretary and treasurer reports were given and approved as read.

The recycled bird feeder winners were announced, the winner was Carley Young and Austin Keefer the runner up. Members brought cleaning supplies, pet food, and newspapers to be donated to the animal shelter. Leader Sheila Parsons reminded everyone they need to do an environmental poster for March and tips were given on how to do a good poster.

The following meeting was held on March 19 which was called to order by President Haley Pierson. Meditations were read by Matthew and Kayleigh Thompson. The secretary and treasurer reports were approved as read.

Posters, plastic bag receipts, and the recycled item of the month were all collected. The recycled item for April is glass. Members were reminded to start working on their project books to get ready for project talks. Books can be dropped off until May 31, but none can be added.

Youth Environmental Day will be May 19 and the spring cleanup for Adopt-A-Highway will be April 28. The club will set its date and time at the April meeting to work around the weather and members activities. The cost of a season fair pass has been raised to $30. The cost for camping has increased as well. Members voted to collect toothbrushes and toothpaste to be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities for community service.

Submitted by Club Reporter Julia Parsons.