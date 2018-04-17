Brotherhood shows respect

In a show of respect, Applachian Electric Power personnel provided the bucket truck arch along Jackson Avenue during the funeral procession for Shane Filkins, 23, Point Pleasant, on Sunday. Filkins, a Journeyman Lineman with the IBEW 317, was killed when a helicopter he was in recently crashed in Pennsylvania. Filkins had been working in that area stringing power lines for a new transmission project. Filkins’ uncle addresses this show of respect in a letter to the editor appearing on Page 4.
