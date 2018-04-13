Shelter pets of the week

Pictured is Riley, a Labrador mix who is still a young adult with a lot of love and years to give to a new family. Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say Riley is very shy but also very friendly. If interested in giving Riley a forever home, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.

Mason County Shelter Staff say Reece, pictured left, is a beautiful female feline around a year old. Reece is described as being very friendly and loving. She’s ready for someone to take her to her forever home. Pictured at right is Riley, a Labrador mix who is still a young adult with a lot of love and years to give to a new family. Shelter staff say Riley is very shy but also very friendly. If interested in getting some unconditional love from Reece or Riley, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.