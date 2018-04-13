PPPS Young Illustrators

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) announces county winners for the Young Illustrators Contest. The winners pictured with their teachers are second grader, Jaylynn Jenkins and Mrs. Lisa Bryant; first grader, Ember Putney and Mrs. Jill Martin; kindergartener, Layton Powell and Mrs. Vanessa Sayre; second grader, Macy Taylor and Mrs. Loren Watterson.

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) announces county winners for the Young Illustrators Contest. The winners pictured with their teachers are second grader, Jaylynn Jenkins and Mrs. Lisa Bryant; first grader, Ember Putney and Mrs. Jill Martin; kindergartener, Layton Powell and Mrs. Vanessa Sayre; second grader, Macy Taylor and Mrs. Loren Watterson. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_0414..jpg Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) announces county winners for the Young Illustrators Contest. The winners pictured with their teachers are second grader, Jaylynn Jenkins and Mrs. Lisa Bryant; first grader, Ember Putney and Mrs. Jill Martin; kindergartener, Layton Powell and Mrs. Vanessa Sayre; second grader, Macy Taylor and Mrs. Loren Watterson. Courtesy