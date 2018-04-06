Community Cantata proceeds to homeless shelter

The 2018 Community Easter Cantata offering was recently presented to John Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter in Point Pleasant. Record-breaking attendance during the two-night presentation on March 24- 25, donations amounted to $950, which will be used for supplies and renovations in the shelter’s kitchen. Pictured from left are Koneda Devrick, choir member; Larry Jones, choir director; John Machir, shelter director; and Rick Handley, choir member and county commissioner.

The 2018 Community Easter Cantata offering was recently presented to John Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter in Point Pleasant. Record-breaking attendance during the two-night presentation on March 24- 25, donations amounted to $950, which will be used for supplies and renovations in the shelter’s kitchen. Pictured from left are Koneda Devrick, choir member; Larry Jones, choir director; John Machir, shelter director; and Rick Handley, choir member and county commissioner. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_0407.Community.jpg The 2018 Community Easter Cantata offering was recently presented to John Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter in Point Pleasant. Record-breaking attendance during the two-night presentation on March 24- 25, donations amounted to $950, which will be used for supplies and renovations in the shelter’s kitchen. Pictured from left are Koneda Devrick, choir member; Larry Jones, choir director; John Machir, shelter director; and Rick Handley, choir member and county commissioner. Courtesy