Workman-Blankenship engagement


Doug and Vickie Workman of Point Pleasant announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Lynn to Andrew Keith Blankenship, son of Keith and Sue Blankenship of Gallipolis, Ohio.

The bride-to-be is a 2007 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a 2011 graduate of Marshall University, with a Bachelors degree in elementary education. She is a 2012 graduate of MU with a Masters degree in pre-school special education. She is currently employed with Mason County Schools as a second grade teacher at Ashton Elementary.

The groom is a 2002 graduate of Ohio Valley Christian School and a 2006 graduate of Cedarville University with a Bachelors degree in mathematics, and a 2013 graduate of MU with a Masters degree also in mathematics. Andy is currently employed with West Virginia University as a mathematics professor.

The couple plans to reside in Morgantown.

The wedding will take place May 19, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Gallipolis, Ohio.

