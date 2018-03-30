Leon Luckies’ 4-H Club news

The Leon Luckies has had a busy 4-H year so far.

Members kicked off National 4-H week, Oct. 1 -7, 2017 with several activities planned. The members wore green to their individual church services on Sunday, Oct. 1, then members celebrated by going to Gritts Fun Farm in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

The club donated pencils with the 4-H emblem and motto on them to all the students at Leon Elementary School in celebration. The club also purchased two footballs, two basketballs, and a soccer ball with the 4-H emblems on them to Leon Elementary School students and presented them to the Physical Education Teacher John Bonecutter and Principal Don Bowers. The members wore green shirts to school in honor of National 4-H Week. The club also made a 4-H bulletin board, promoting 4-H to be displayed at Leon Elementary school Oct. 2 – 6, in honor of National 4-H Week.

The Leon Luckies held its annual can food drive for the Leon Baptist Food Pantry. The Food Drive began on Jan. 1 and ended Feb. 19. This is the club’s fourth year with this community event, their goal is to restock the food pantry’s bare shelves after the holidays. The Leon Baptist Food Pantry serves over 100 people in the Leon area. The club had 550 items/cans donated and per their motion matched 500 items/cans. The club was able to donate 1,050 items/cans to the Leon Baptist Food Pantry.

The Leon Luckies 4-H Club is hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 3 p.m. at the Leon/Buffalo Clinic on Tribble Ridge Road in Leon. The club has three age categories: four and under, ages five – eight, and ages nine-12. They will also have four prizes per age category. The Egg Hunt will start at 3 p.m. sharp and will be over in a matter of minutes, so for those attending, plan to arrive early.

Submitted by Betty Baker.