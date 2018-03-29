Presidential pen pal

GALLIPOLIS — Rose Holdren, nine year-old daughter of Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, recently received a letter back from the White House.

According to her father, she wrote a letter to the president last year about her desire to potentially be on his security detail and spoke of her recent classing in Taekwondo and how she assisted with her father’s 2016 campaign.

Rose’s letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

I want to thank you very, very much for all your hard work that you have done. My brother and I have been in Taekwondo since we were 4. I’m a black belt in Taekwondo and my brother is testing for his black belt. My name is Rose Holdren and I’m 9. My brother’s name is Jake Holdren and he’s 6. My sister’s name is Josy Holdren and she’s 3.

I would like to met you in person to tell you how much I appreciate you. I and my family think you are the best President ever. I tell everyone about you and your sacrifices you and your family make. My daddy is a prosecutor of Gallia County, Ohio, and I was on the campaign trail with him all last year. I really enjoyed it. My daddy makes a lot of sacrifices to kep the county safe and free from drugs. He works a lot and works hard. That’s how I know and appreciate your hard work and sacrifices and your family too. I would like to come to the White House and meet you and thank you and Jake and I would love to work with your security to keep you and your family safe from bad guys since I’m a black belt.”

The president’s response:

“Dear Rose,

Thank you for writing to me. As President, I always enjoy hearing from our Nation’s inspiring young people.

I am so proud that you worked hard in Taekwondo and never gave up until you achieved the high distinction of black belt. My security team consists of the finest members of the Presidential Protective Division of the United States Secret Service. I have no doubt that one day, if you continue to practice your talents in Taekwondo and do well in school, you could join the ranks of this impressive team.

I appreciate your family’s strong support. I count on outstanding citizens like your Dad to help keep our communities safe. I encourage you to continue to strengthen the bond you share with Jake and Josy, always remembering that the bond between siblings is a special gift.

Thank you again for writing. I hope you will continue to believe in yourself. Even at a young age, by working hard and following your dreams, you can help make this great Nation even greater. Think big and dream even bigger!”

