Pleasant CEOS Club meets

The Pleasant Club of the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service met at Gino’s Pizza on March 8.

Members in attendance were Linda Craig, Sharon Nibert, Marcia Nibert, Brenda Schultze, Donna Hart, Marylin Higginbotham, Lorrie Wright, Carolyn Litchfield, Clinedda Austin, Mary Sue Kincaid, and Catherine Yauger.

Marcia Nibert, Craig, and Frankie Bumgarner, who are all celebrating a birthday in March, were presented with a gift from the president, Austin.

Meditations were presented by Kincaid, reading an article entitled, “Beautiful Tea,” from the book, “Women of God-Moments of Grace,” written by Diane Graham and Julie Norris which described what true beauty is.

The March Lesson, “Celebrate Equality-West Virginia Women and Education,” written by Margaret Miltenberger, West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Agent in Mineral County and Jamie Mullins, WVU Extension Agent in Calhoun County was presented by Wright, WVU Extension Agent in Mason County.

Higginbotham presented the Health Motivator Lesson entitled, “Listen to Your Gut,” written by Ami Cook, WVU Extension Agent in Braxton and Clay Counties. The lesson dealt with the digestive system.

Kincaid, chairperson of Purposeful Reading, gave a four point challenge to members about reading for March and heard reports from the February challenge.

A budget for 2018 was approved.

Reports were given on the Pleasant Valley Hospital Cuddlers Project which some of the members participate in.

Submitted by Club Secretary Catherine Yauger.