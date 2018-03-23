Attends livestock judging

Four members of the Mason County 4-H Livestock Judging team recently competed at the Ohio State Beef Expo. Three members competed as a team in the junior division, placing 16th. Senior member Karli Stewart competed as an individual. Competing in the junior division were Cade and Austin Blackshire, pictured, and Gage Fields. Team members had to place eight classes, according to muscle mass, structural correctness, volume and attributes. After placing classes, team members had to answer questions from memory. They will be competing again April 13 at the West Virginia Beef Expo at Jackson’s Mill. Team coach is Lorrie Wright, WVU extension agent.

