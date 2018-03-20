Beale’s ‘Students of the Month’

Beale Elementary February Students of the Month for the character trait of “judgment” are pictured: Eric Ventura, Lane Dill, Chauncey Holler, Victoria Burris, Braylon Beaver, Itayus Canterbury, Landon Asbury, Shaelyn Dempsey, Katelynn Blankenship, Isabella Mayes, Brody Pearson, Wyatt Cain, and Hunter Bryant. Averi Taylor was not pictured.

Beale Elementary February Students of the Month for the character trait of “judgment” are pictured: Eric Ventura, Lane Dill, Chauncey Holler, Victoria Burris, Braylon Beaver, Itayus Canterbury, Landon Asbury, Shaelyn Dempsey, Katelynn Blankenship, Isabella Mayes, Brody Pearson, Wyatt Cain, and Hunter Bryant. Averi Taylor was not pictured. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0320.Beale_-1.jpg Beale Elementary February Students of the Month for the character trait of “judgment” are pictured: Eric Ventura, Lane Dill, Chauncey Holler, Victoria Burris, Braylon Beaver, Itayus Canterbury, Landon Asbury, Shaelyn Dempsey, Katelynn Blankenship, Isabella Mayes, Brody Pearson, Wyatt Cain, and Hunter Bryant. Averi Taylor was not pictured. Beale Elementary | Courtesy