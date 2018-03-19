Beale Elementary students honored

January Students of the Month for Beale Elementary chosen for a trustworthy character trait pictured are: Jaelyn Williamson, Teven Long, Marlie Fetty, Reece Roberts, Daisy Schoonover, Kaben Meeks, Olivia Bays, Kohen Adams, Chasity White, Audreanna Reed, Sophia Atkinson, Brianna Mayes and Madison Litchfield. James Loring and Piper Boggs are not pictured.

January Students of the Month for Beale Elementary chosen for a trustworthy character trait pictured are: Jaelyn Williamson, Teven Long, Marlie Fetty, Reece Roberts, Daisy Schoonover, Kaben Meeks, Olivia Bays, Kohen Adams, Chasity White, Audreanna Reed, Sophia Atkinson, Brianna Mayes and Madison Litchfield. James Loring and Piper Boggs are not pictured. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0320.Beale2_.jpg January Students of the Month for Beale Elementary chosen for a trustworthy character trait pictured are: Jaelyn Williamson, Teven Long, Marlie Fetty, Reece Roberts, Daisy Schoonover, Kaben Meeks, Olivia Bays, Kohen Adams, Chasity White, Audreanna Reed, Sophia Atkinson, Brianna Mayes and Madison Litchfield. James Loring and Piper Boggs are not pictured. Beale Elementary | Courtesy