PPPS celebrates reading week

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) has enjoyed an amazing week celebrating reading, according to Principal Vickie Workman.

Students dressed in coordination with the theme of the day as they were treated to a book read to them over the intercom each morning that also coordinated with the theme.

“Special readers included our very own Valeri Schoon, music teacher; Judy Browning, title I reading specialist; Lisa Higginbotham, cook; Kim Browning, counselor; and Jill Martin, first grade teacher,” Workman said.

To culminate a week of fun and reading, PPPS received a special visitor, The Cat in the Hat (Phyllis Hesson).

”Hesson is a very special friend to PPPS and is always willing to come read to our students and they love to see her in the building,” Workman said.