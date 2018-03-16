Town hall meeting and pie social set

POINT PLEASANT — A combination town hall meeting and pie social will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Jackson Ave. in Point Pleasant, April 15 at 1 p.m. The event will be sponsored by the Mason County Democratic Women’s Organization (MCDWO).

The public will have an opportunity to meet the Democratic candidates as well as the nonpartisan board of education candidates. Candidates will give a three-minute introductory speech followed by a question and answer period.

In addition to the town hall meeting, the Democratic Women will provide all-you-can eat dessert bar. Remaining desserts will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Proceeds will be used to support candidates in the fall. Admission to the event is $5 with children under 12 admitted free.

Door prizes will be given away and a cash drawing will be held. A nonpartisan voter registration table will be provided as well. The event is open to the public.

Plans will be finalized by the MCDWO Executive Board later this month.

The organization voted to donate $100 to the Mason County Library system because of the library’s financial cuts over the past several years. Members will also bring monthly contributions of various items for the library’s use. Those forgetting to contribute will be asked to donate $1.

A candidate training session will be conducted by the Democratic Third Congressional District, May 19, from 1-4 p.m. at the Carpenters’ Union Hall, 1569 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston, announced Mercedes Sayre, vice-president of the MCDWO, during the organization’s regular monthly meeting, March 1 at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant.

In other business, the group voted to sell water and soft drinks during the Bikes ‘n BBQ event June 9, in Point Pleasant and, as a community service, to conduct another voter registration event at the same time.

The women are also holding an earlier nonpartisan voter registration event, Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. until noon in front of the Mason post office.

Plans were also discussed for the luncheon to be held following the Battle Days Parade, Oct. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church’s Community Center.

Special guest for the March 1 meeting was Rick Handley, Mason County Commissioner, who talked about the plans for Route 35 and its completion. He also talked about the effect on the county of the closing of M&G Polymer.

Additionally, the MCDWO voted to donate $100 to West Virginia Democratic Party’s research project to update its voter roll. Currently, the list is inaccurate because many people have eliminated their landlines and switched to cell phones and many addresses have changed because of 911. The project will benefit Democratic candidates and should be completed by July for use in the general election. The roll will be updated quarterly.

Members were encouraged to support Point Pleasant’s Splash Pad, which is still selling bricks for $ 75. Tickets for the Splash Pad bingo event, March 24, were also available but were sold out as of press time. Scott and Linda Brewer made a donation to the bingo event. Others had previously bought bricks and bingo tickets.

Winning the evening’s door prize was Morgan Gilley, PPHS student and granddaughter of David Morgan. The door prize was donated by Mercedes Sayre. The drawing was won by Handley, who donated his winnings back to the organization,

The next meeting will not be on the regular meeting night because of the Ministerial Association Meet the Candidate night. Instead it will take place April 10 at 5 p.m. at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant prior to the Democratic Executive Committee meeting.

Attending the March 1 meeting were Jerrie Howard, president; Mercedes Sayre, vice-president; Molly Park, secretary; Marty Reed, treasurer; Doma Hern, parliamentarian; Agnes Roush, past president; members Diana Cromley, Bonnie Fruth, Linda Morris, Linda Brewer, Paula Gregory; associate member Floyd Sayre; and guests Kevin Fooce, Rick Handley, K.D. Hess, J. D. Morgan, Morgan Gilley, and Ed Cromley.

