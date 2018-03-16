Writers Guild to host speaker

On April 4, the Point Pleasant Writers Guild looks forward to having as their special speaker, Ruby Taylor, retired educator who lives in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Taylor was born in Lundale, West Virginia. In addition to being a wife and mother, she has filled her life with teaching, nursing, painting, and writing. She has written and given many speeches concerning the history and story of freedom in the USA. Her paintings and poetry are on display throughout the world. She has been the recipient of several Awards of Excellence in the fields of education, speaking, storytelling, and the humanities. Taylor’s achievements also include inventing the Hopter-Copter and producing, directing, and hosting television programs. The public is invited to join the Guild in meeting Taylor on April 4.

Attending the Guild’s meeting on March 7:

Sue Underwood read her poem, “Just call me Max“ and a true short story, “A Day in Chicago.” Sue suggested that a true test of creative writing would be to take the dullest word or sentence and make it more interesting to the reader.

Max Price read his poem, “Garden Spirit.” Joe Ingerick recited a poem he had written.

April Pyles read a true account of a homeless person, “Her Name was Jill.”

Patrecia Grey amused everyone with her 18-stanza-poem, which reads in part: “Father Time has three sons/ Now/Yesterday/and Tomorrow…Yesterday is a bit aloof/Now is skeptical/ and Tomorrow is light and airy…” Other stanzas, as paraphrased, include: Yesterday tries to warn Tomorrow about the lessons he’s learned. With Today you never know what you’re going to get, and Tomorrow holds out promises of good things to come but doesn’t always keep them.

The meeting ended after discussing plans to attend the “Spring into Writing” workshop at the library in Ripley on March 10. More about the workshop, sponsored by WV Writers, Inc. and hosted by the Appalachian Wordsmiths, will be covered in the Guild’s next article.

The Point Pleasant Writers Guild meets every first and third Wednesday of the month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mason County Library on Viand Street. All writers, accomplished or thinking about it or somewhere in between, are welcome to attend. The next meeting will be held March 21.

Submitted by April Pyles.