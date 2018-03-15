Stone to celebrate 99th birthday

Dorothy Stone, a resident at Arbors of Pomeroy, will celebrate her 99th birthday on March 17. Dorothy was born on March 17, 1919, in Mammoth, West Virginia, to Blanch Slate and George Rowland. She had three siblings, Eugene, George Jr. and Emeroy. She married Roy Stone when she was 17 and moved to Ohio. She worked at the State Hospital in Athens from 1961 until she retired in 1984. Dorothy is the proud mother of two sons, Ralph (a railroad conductor) and Ray (a police officer). She has two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Dorothy is extremely proud that she has never smoked a cigarette and was only intoxicated once in her 99 years.

