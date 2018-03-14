POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces the Customer Service Employee of the Month for February is Lacey Thompson.

Thompson has been employed since August 2011, as a Medical Receptionist/Assistant. She currently works in the Infusion Center.

The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital is nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Thompson was nominated because there is no task too big or too small for her. She constantly goes above and beyond for her patients, especially when it comes to dealing with insurance companies and getting approvals. According to PVH, recently an insurance company refused to pay for a very expensive, life-saving medication. She found grants and filled out all the necessary paperwork. Because of her efforts, the patient’s medication is being paid for one year at no cost to the patient. Anytime a celebration is held for a patient finishing chemotherapy or another milestone, she is always the first to pitch in and help make their day special.

“Lacey is an excellent example of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have her on our team,” read a statement from PVH.

In this recognition, she received a $50 check and a VIP parking space. She will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $250.