S.H. Kang’s Taekwondo Academy honored

Winners from Point Pleasant’s branch school of S.H. Kang’s Taekwondo Academy recently attended the 45th annual Open Martial Arts Championships in South Charleston, Saturday, March 3. The group won four first place and four third place trophies, this was a first time event for all but one. Pictured in the first row are Brody Proffit, first place in Breaking; Ben Leifer, third place in Breaking; and Wyatt Shepard, third place in Sparring and Breaking. Pictured in the second row are Josh Simon, first place in Breaking and Sparring; Jacob Simon, first in Forms and third place in Sparring; and Master Siders, Instructor.

