Transforming daily lives

GALLIPOLIS — In his book “How Successful People Win” bestselling author John Maxwell states “There are two kinds of people in regards to setbacks: splatterers who hit the bottom, fall apart and stay on the bottom and bouncers who hit rock bottom, pull themselves together and back up.”

At Bulaville Church, both these types of people exist in our congregation. Together, we have been focusing on transforming our daily lives into an amazing experience. Quoting from John 10:10, Jesus said that He came that we might have life and that we may have it more abundantly. You have one life to live, and as a friend of mine once stated, it’s up to you how you spend it. Will you invest it, or will you waste it?

Your life matters and should have purpose. Our goal through the preaching and teaching of His Word is to help and guide each of us on this incredible journey. If you are searching for a church, we invite you to join us on Sundays beginning at 10 a.m. and on Wednesday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. (April through October). For more information, call 740-709-6107. Bulaville Church is located at 2337 Johnson’s Ridge Rd. at the intersection of Bulaville Pike and Johnson’s Ridge.