Marshall to host annual Spring Career Expo March 13

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Office of Career Education (Career Services) will conduct their annual Spring Career Expo 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, in the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris Room on the Huntington campus. The expo is open to all Marshall students, faculty and alumni. Recruiters will be sharing information on part-time, full-time and internship positions.

More than 90 employers are expected to have recruiters at the event, representing the areas of business, IT/computer science, health care, education, corrections, and many others. A continually updated list of employers planning to attend the Career Expo is available at http://www.marshall.edu/career-services/career-expo/.

Denise Hogsett, director of the Office of Career Education, said students are encouraged to dress professionally and come prepared with multiple copies of their resumes. Hogsett said even if students are not looking for a job, attending the expo presents an excellent networking opportunity.

In preparation for the event, students may visit Career Services or watch for information tables in the student center lobby to receive assistance with building a professional resume, tips on talking to recruiters and networking effectively, and how to introduce themselves to recruiters using an “elevator speech” or “30-second commercial.”

If you have questions about the event, please contact Debby Stoler in Career Services by calling 304-696-6679 or by e-mailing stolerd@marshall.edu. Questions may also be directed to the Career Services front desk by phone at 304-696-2370 or by e-mailing career-services@marshall.edu.

