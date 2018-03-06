PPPS student leaders

Point Pleasant Primary School announces its second nine week student leaders. This honor is given to deserving second graders based on the kindness, helpfulness, and leadership qualities that these students exemplify. Pictured with Principal Vickie Workman are Brayden Gardner and Amanda Jones from Mrs. Hunt’s class; Tyshawn Clendenin and Mckynlee Gilley from Mrs. Powell’s class; Braydon Blain and Eva Barton from Mrs. Watterson’s class; Franny Flora and Eli Bryan from Mrs. Bryant’s class.

