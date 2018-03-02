Busy 4’s club news

The theme for the January meeting of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club was all about recycling. Members were challenged to bring plastic bag receipts, all their cardboard boxes leftover from Christmas, and make a bird feeder out of recycled items.

The meeting was led by Julia Parsons and Olivia Boggess due to the absence of the president. Song leaders Annamae Keefer and Courtney Young led the singing of, “West Virginia Boys and Girls.” The 4-H pledge was recited by all. For meditations, Jessie Raynes read, “Happy New Year Wish,” and Luke Raynes read, “January.” The secretary and treasurer reports were given and approved.

Under new business, new captains for recycling teams will be Keefer, team 1 and Parsons, team 2. Teams were asked to recycle newspapers for February. Announcements of dates for upcoming events were given. Members voted to bring cleaning supplies, food, and treats for the animal shelter to the Feb. 19 meeting.

After the meeting, members counted plastic bags to donate for making mats for the homeless.

Submitted by Julia Parsons.