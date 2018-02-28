Peoples Bank names senior VP, chief marketing officer

MARIETTA, OHIO — Peoples Bank recently welcomed Kevin Eagan as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.

“We are very pleased with our continued success in attracting high-level talent to lead,” said Chuck Sulerzyski, Peoples Bank President and CEO. “With more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, Kevin brings tremendous knowledge of marketing strategy, digital banking, data-driven decision making, brand building and business development to Peoples Bank. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Eagan reports to Sulerzyski and is responsible for strategic marketing to help the bank become a more prominent financial institution throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Prior to joining Peoples Bank, he served as a Business Director at Capital One, a Fortune 500 financial services company headquartered in McLean, Virginia, where his contributions included customer experience design, product management, customer loyalty programs and digital and mobile adoption.

“Peoples Bank has local ties to every community it serves and really knows its customers and their needs. It’s unique in that it delivers all of the up-to-date products and services you find at a megabank, in a community bank environment,” said Eagan. “I look forward to contributing to its success and helping propel its brand forward.”

Eagan earned his degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He and his wife Danielle are parents to Jackson and Evelyn and are relocating to Marietta from Leesburg, Virginia.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial products and services company with $3.6 billion in assets, 74 locations, including 65 full-service bank branches and 71 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions through its subsidiaries – Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Peoples’ common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol “PEBO”, and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of US publicly traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

Submitted on behalf of Peoples Bancorp Inc.