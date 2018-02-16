PPPS accelerated readers honored

Learning to read is important and the students at Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) are wild about reading. The staff instills in students that loving to read is just as important.

The Accelerated Reading program is in full swing and students have been wild about reading since the beginning of the year. The program involves the students reading accelerated reader books and then testing their comprehension on one of those books. Each grade level strives to obtain certain goals throughout the year to receive rewards.

Recently, the children who achieved their mid year goals were treated to an exotic animal show, M’s Wild Ride Safari from Evans. PPPS has achieved 4,655 total points with 1,107 coming from Lori Doeffinger’s first grade class.

Submitted by Principal Vickie Workman.