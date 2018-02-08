Leon students win writing competition

Leon Elementary students participated in the Young Writer’s Competition in January. Students wrote stories and competed against other classes in the school. Leon’s school winners were: Livia Rymer for 1st and 2nd grades, Bailey Hudnall for 3rd and 4th grades, and Emma Angel for 5th and 6th grades. The school winners’ essays then competed with other essays in the county. Livia Rymer and Emma Angel both won at county level and their essays will now compete against other essays throughout the entire state. The two girls will be recognized for their hard work in May in Charleston. The winners pictured from left to righ are Emma Angel, Bailey Hudnall, and Livia Rymer.

