Point Primary ‘Students of the Month’

The Point Pleasant Primary School Students of the Month for January were recently selected and ate lunch with their principal. The students pictured with Principal Vickie Workman are Mikey Allen, Jocelyn McCoy, Brooklyn Black, Eli Bryan, Alivia Musser, Chloe Stuckey, Kaiden Jeffers, Jason Li, Olivia Goldsberry, Kaylee Chapman, Kamron Patterson, Kaelynn Cox, and Kaelynn Haynie.

