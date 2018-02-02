‘Sing-along’ event planned

HARTFORD — A sing-along will be held Feb. 20, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Father’s House Church Fellowship Hall in Hartford.

Concessions will be sold, and a silent auction held, with proceeds benefitting the upcoming Bend Area Gospel Jubilee, set for June 4 through 9. Items for the auction will be on display throughout the evening. Jubilee supporters are asking for donated items for the auction.

Singers to be featured at the event are Rick and Ginny Towe, Ron Shamblin, David and Sheila Bowen, Adam Roush, Shawn Camp, Tammy McCallister, Cowboy Hunt, Ed Caldwell and Mike Cadle.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, or to donate an auction item, contact Evelyn Roush at 304-882-2049.