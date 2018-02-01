Pleasant CEOS Club meets

The Pleasant Club held its first meeting of 2018 on Jan. 11 at the Mason County Courthouse Annex. Frankie Bumgarner was the hostess.

The meeting was presided over by Carolyn Litchfield, vice president, who called for the salute to the United States flag.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the mediation, “How About a ‘New Day’s’ Resolution” which gave an alternative to a New Year’s Resolution. An individual may not be able to fulfill a promise for better behavior or habits for an entire year, but can determine what to do for the day, then tomorrow when awake they will have the privilege of making the same decision for another 24 hour period.

Kincaid, chairperson of the Purposeful Reading Committee, reported on the progress of members’ reading and gave them a four point challenge for reading in the coming month. Sharon Nibert was presented with a magnetic book mark for having read the most books.

Reports were given on the club’s participation in the Family Resource Network Christmas. Donations were made to the Lakin Hospital, Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, and the Little Free Library.

The lesson for the month was entitled, “Slow Cooking in a Fast World.” It was written by Jamie Mullins the West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Agent in Calhoun County and Dana Wright the WVU Extension Agent in Logan and Mingo Counties.

Members were asked to wear red to the February meeting.

The members in attendance were Catherine Yauger, Linda Craig, Sharon Nibert, Mary Sue Kincaid, Marylin Higginbotham, Carolyn Litchfield, and Lorrie Wright a Pleasant Club member and Mason County Extension Agent.

Submitted by Club Secretary Catherine Yauger.