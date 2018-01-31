Busy 4’s 4-H club reaches out to community

During the holidays, the Busy 4’s 4-H club members kept busy with their community service projects.

In November, they held their annual Deer Hunter’s Breakfast. The club got together and served an all you can eat breakfast with a lot of coffee to wake up all the hunters before they went to the woods on the first day of hunting season. They also made recycled ornaments to decorate the Baden Community Center Christmas Tree. Club members collected paper towels, napkins, and other paper products to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington. The donation was very much appreciated. A boy and a girl were selected from the Mason County Baby Pantry to provide gifts to for Christmas.

In December, Busy 4’s members went Christmas caroling at the Lakin Hospital. Members gave socks and many other items to Operation Santa Claus for the residents. At the regular meeting members voted to donate plastic bags to be made into sleeping mats for the homeless.

Submitted by Club Reporter Julia Parsons.