Camp Conley CEOS news

For the December meeting of the Camp Conley CEOS Club, members enjoyed a Christmas party in the meeting room at the First Church of God Ministry Center.

Each member brought a favorite finger food for refreshments. Phyllis Hesson presented a Christmas meditation.

A short business meeting was conducted by Becky Haer, president. On Dec. 7, 2017 members Darlene Haer, Phyllis Hesson, Jeannette McDaniel, Molly Miller and Isabelle Yoder wrapped Christmas gifts for the patients at Lakin Hospital. Phyllis and Darlene were to shop on Wednesday and deliver the items to the Homeless Shelter.

Following the business meeting, Becky led the members in a Christmas song scramble game and several games of Christmas bingo until every member won a prize. For the gift exchange, Phyllis led the group in a left right game using the Biblical Christmas story. Attending were Becky Haer, Darlene Haer, Phyllis Hesson, Mary Artis and Molly Miller.

Submitted by Club Secretary and Treasurer Darlene Haer.