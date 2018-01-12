Andrea Bailes Indoor Soccer Tournament held

POINT PLEASANT — The 6th annual Andrea Bailes Indoor Soccer Tournament was recently held at Point Pleasant Junior / Senior High School.

The teams which attended were from Point Pleasant, Gallia, Ripley, Charleston, and Ravenswood. The indoor tournament is held each year the on weekend after Christmas in honor of Andrea Bailes who was killed at age 14 by a drunk driver in 2011. The tournament, supported by Point Pleasant High School Soccer Boosters and Andrea’s Army, was created by Andrea’s family and friends in 2012 to honor her memory and her love for the game.

Throughout the tournament, there are reminders of who Andrea was and constantly spreads the message to never drink and drive. Kids of all ages were found telling her story, even kids who are too young to know her personally. The video “Stay Alive, Just Drive” made for Andrea was shown throughout the day. The video was paid for and backed by West Virginia Violence and Prevention Program, and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and can be found at http://www.wvoems.org/designation-and-categorization/ems-for-children/Stay-Alive-Just-Drive.

“We hope that this is a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to drive sober, for Andrea’s sake,” according to organizers of the event.