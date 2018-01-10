Posted on by

American Legion Riders give back


Pictured front row, from left: Mac McCarty, and Michael Brooks. Back row, from left: Kim Hope, David McBeath, Craig Collins, and John Kersey.


Courtesy

American Legion Riders chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children’s hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded service-members and scholarships.

The Point Pleasant Chapter was established in 2014. It is made up of 15 members that share their love of riding motorcycles and a belief in giving back to their community. They currently have two major fund raisers per year; a boot drive in the summer and a spaghetti dinner in the fall. Proceeds from these two events go to benefit local organizations like Toys for Kids in Mason County and to purchase Christmas gifts for local veterans in nursing homes. The American Legion Riders Post 23 visited Pleasant Valley Nursing Home on Dec. 22, to spread holiday cheer to some military residents.

