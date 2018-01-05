Locals named to Wesleyan academic lists

Area students from Mason County were named to the President’s Academic Recognition List and Dean’s List at West Virginia Wesleyan College for the 2017 fall semester.

The President’s List acknowledges academic excellence among Wesleyan’s students. The criteria for inclusion on the list is a 4.0 GPA with a minimum of 12 earned hours for the semester. Wesleyan’s Dean’s List requires students to earn a grade point average of 3.5 – 3.9 in 12 or more semester hours.

Receiving academic recognition was Casey Gilbert of New Haven, Dean’s List; and Erick Trent of Point Pleasant, President’s List.

Founded in 1890, West Virginia Wesleyan College is a private residential college located in Buckhannon. The college offers 49 majors and graduate programs in athletic training, business, English, and nursing. Fourteen Wesleyan students have been selected as U.S. Department of State Fulbright Scholars.

Submitted by West Virginia Wesleyan.