Fruth chosen for ‘Hall of Fame Award’

TRIDELPHIA — Bonnie Fruth was chosen for the Hall of Fame Award at the 53rd West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women’s meeting held in Tridelphia.

Recipients who are chosen for this award exemplify dedication to the Democratic Party and its’ values. Bonnie has been an active member of the Mason County Democrats for over 50 years. She has served as an elected officer in numerous positions and is presently vice president of the Mason County Democratic Executive Committee as well as a member of the West Virginia State Executive Committee.

Locally, she has participated in numerous Democratic projects and activities including working at the polls, fundraising, coordinating events for many Democrats. She has shown a positive attitude and dedication to the betterment of West Virginians by working to elect Democrats at the county, state, and national levels.

Submitted by Molly Park.