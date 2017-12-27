Holzer recognizes December Pediatric Sponsors

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care on Holzer Gallipolis Inpatient Pediatric Unit. Karat Patch Diamonds-N-Gold represented in the photo by Kassie Lucas and Kay Cox and Noe and Saunders Attorneys at Law, represented by Brynn Saunders Noe and Andy Noe, are the December sponsors.

The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, please contact Linda Jeffers-Lester at the Holzer Heritage Foundation 740-446-5217.