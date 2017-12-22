Local pageant queens donate to animal shelter

Dog and cat food were collected by the Mothman Festival Royalty during the recent Point Pleasant Christmas Parade. The group of queens asked their fellow local titleholders to bring donations that were then donated to the Mason County Animal Shelter. The local queens participating this year were: Ally Harper, Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta Teen; Kinzy Arbogast, Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen; Gracie Queen; Teen Miss Barboursville Fall Fest; Brittany Sayre, Pure International Pageants Ultimate Sweetheart; Dayja Leach, Teen Miss Twin Rivers; Courtney Winter, Teen Miss Country Fall Festival Queen; and Jocelynn Wilson, West Virginia Association of Fairs & Festivals Queen.

