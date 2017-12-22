Students have fun with ‘STEM’

MASON — The math department at Wahama High School combined classes for a STEM project on the final day of classes prior to Christmas break.

Students in the Algebra 2, AP Calculus, Geometry and Math 7 classes were divided into small groups with the task of building a “table” for their holiday “feast.” The students were given two newspapers and approximately 10 feet of Duck tape. The tabletop had to sit at least four inches off of the floor.

Students were given approximately 30 minutes to build the table before testing how much of a “feast” it could hold. The feast consisted of Algebra textbooks that weighed approximately five pounds each.

The students enjoyed watching as each table was tested, and the winning tables each held 12 textbooks, or around 60 pounds. Winning groups were AP Calculus students, Lauren Fields, Jacob Lloyd, and Kenzie Warth; and Math 7 students, Hailey Darst, Alex Phillips, and Alyssa VanMeter.

The Wahama math department is made up of teachers Heather Lloyd, Mindy Tyree, Lori Zuspan and Teresa Atkinson.

Jacob Lloyd, Kenzie Warth, and Lauren Fields, from left, were the high school winners in a fun STEM activity, held by the math department at Wahama High School on the final day of classes before Christmas break. They are students in the AP Calculus class. Math 7 winning students were Hailey Darst, Alex Phillips and Alyssa VanMeter. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_12.23-Wahama-1.jpg Jacob Lloyd, Kenzie Warth, and Lauren Fields, from left, were the high school winners in a fun STEM activity, held by the math department at Wahama High School on the final day of classes before Christmas break. They are students in the AP Calculus class. Math 7 winning students were Hailey Darst, Alex Phillips and Alyssa VanMeter. Students see how many books can be held by a table they created from newspaper and Duck tape during a STEM activity at Wahama on Thursday. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_12.23-Wahama-2.jpg Students see how many books can be held by a table they created from newspaper and Duck tape during a STEM activity at Wahama on Thursday.

Submitted by teachers with the Wahama Math Department.

Submitted by teachers with the Wahama Math Department.