The Cowboys & Angels 4-H group visited the Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday Dec. 17. They shared their Christmas cheer by singing carols and taking the mini horses around to visit

The Cowboys & Angels 4-H group visited the Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday Dec. 17. They shared their Christmas cheer by singing carols and taking the mini horses around to visit http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_1219.4h.jpg The Cowboys & Angels 4-H group visited the Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday Dec. 17. They shared their Christmas cheer by singing carols and taking the mini horses around to visit