Posted on by

Hosting the reception


Heidi Wood, known for her customized cakes, poses with her special creation for the reception held following the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Brad Deal, of Brad Deal Catering, is pictured with assistant Charlene Templeton. Deal, Heidi Wood, French City Food Service and Four Seasons Florist all donated services to the reception held following the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony at Trinity UM Church’s community building. The reception was organized by Kenny Grady.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Heidi Wood, known for her customized cakes, poses with her special creation for the reception held following the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony.

Brad Deal, of Brad Deal Catering, is pictured with assistant Charlene Templeton. Deal, Heidi Wood, French City Food Service and Four Seasons Florist all donated services to the reception held following the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony at Trinity UM Church’s community building. The reception was organized by Kenny Grady.

Heidi Wood, known for her customized cakes, poses with her special creation for the reception held following the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_12.16-4.jpgHeidi Wood, known for her customized cakes, poses with her special creation for the reception held following the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony. Beth Sergent | OVP

Brad Deal, of Brad Deal Catering, is pictured with assistant Charlene Templeton. Deal, Heidi Wood, French City Food Service and Four Seasons Florist all donated services to the reception held following the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony at Trinity UM Church’s community building. The reception was organized by Kenny Grady.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_12.16-7.jpgBrad Deal, of Brad Deal Catering, is pictured with assistant Charlene Templeton. Deal, Heidi Wood, French City Food Service and Four Seasons Florist all donated services to the reception held following the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony at Trinity UM Church’s community building. The reception was organized by Kenny Grady. Beth Sergent | OVP

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:49 pm
Updated: 8:53 pm. |    

Opportunities to observe : Area events planned for Silver Bridge Anniversary

Opportunities to observe : Area events planned for Silver Bridge Anniversary
3:37 pm
Updated: 12:05 pm. |    

Sounds of the Season

Sounds of the Season
5:24 pm |    

Gathering of 4th GIL Gala

Gathering of 4th GIL Gala