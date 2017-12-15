Hosting the reception

Heidi Wood, known for her customized cakes, poses with her special creation for the reception held following the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony.

Brad Deal, of Brad Deal Catering, is pictured with assistant Charlene Templeton. Deal, Heidi Wood, French City Food Service and Four Seasons Florist all donated services to the reception held following the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony at Trinity UM Church’s community building. The reception was organized by Kenny Grady.