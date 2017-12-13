Farmers Bank gives back

Farmers Bank employees pulled together to raise close to $900 and collected donations for the Serenity House. Pictured are employees from the Gallipolis Branch.
Farmers Bank employees pulled together to raise close to $900 and collected donations for the Serenity House. Pictured are staff from the Pomeroy Branch and Ashley Durst from Serenity House.
Farmers Bank of Point Pleasant recently held a bake sale with all donations going to Safe Harbor Therapeutic Riding Facility. Pictured from left are Amey Carr, Brianna Decker, DestinyJones, and Shelia McCallister.
