Beale Elementary students receive recognition


Beale Elementary November Students of the month for the trait of “caring” are: Paxton Putney, Aliana Norris, Annabell Smith, Keira Bryant, Hannah Coleman, Aiden Baird, Wyatt Casto, Delilah Clark, Madisyn Arrington, Trevor Bailes, Joey Pinkerton, Delia Mattox, Jacob Pearson, and Jonathan Slayton. Not pictured Carson Clark.


