New Haven School Fund awards grants to local school

NEW HAVEN — Dr. Harry Keig never forgot the Middleport community where he grew up, even though his career took him to Omaha, Nebraska. In particular, he never forgot the impact his education, especially his teachers, had on his life. Similar to many growing up along the banks of the Ohio River, he had his feet and his heart in two states. As a child, he attended the former Mason Elementary School in Mason. As a high school student, he attended the former Middleport High School across the river in Meigs County, Ohio.

When he passed away in 2003, Dr. Keig left gifts through his will to establish two endowment funds, the Forrest Bachtel Scholarship Fund to support scholarships at Meigs High School, as well as the New Haven School Fund to support the school that laid the foundation of his education. The gift has made today’s $10,035 in grants to New Haven School possible.

The New Haven School Fund, a member of the Meigs County Community Fund’s Family of Funds at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), provides permanent support for the former Mason Elementary School and its successor school, New Haven Elementary. The purpose of the fund is two-fold: to provide grants to enrich the classroom experience of students at New Haven Elementary and to provide Excellence in Teaching awards to support professional development opportunities for teachers engaging in and looking to expand novel classroom techniques in the school.

“Dr. Keig’s story and example is a lesson for all of us who have connections on both sides of the Ohio River as we work to give back to the community that has given us so much,” said Jennifer Sheets, a committee member with the Meigs County Community Fund.

“The New Haven School Fund exemplifies the impact and investments that we want to make in the communities we hold closest to our hearts here along the Ohio River,” shared Sheets.

This year the New Haven School Fund awarded three grants to support New Haven Elementary School during the 2017-18 school year.

The 2017 Excellence in Teaching Award recognized Kira Northup and Lorie Grimm for their efforts to expand STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education in New Haven Elementary School. This $5,000 award will support professional development opportunities for Ms. Northup and Ms. Grimm to attend a STEAM conference in Oregon this fall.

Two 2017 Classroom Enrichment grants were awarded to enhance the daily classroom experiences of students at New Haven Elementary.

Kimberly Bond, the New Haven Elementary School music teacher, received a $2,130 grant to support the purchase of a new piano for the music room to update and enhance music education for students.

Angelia Gilkey, a kindergarten teacher, received a $2,905 grant to support the integration of netbooks in her kindergarten classroom. As keyboarding becomes a necessary skill at earlier ages, it is important to give our youngest students access to keyboards and computers to become familiar with those systems and advance their typing and keyboarding skills.

The New Haven School Fund is a part of the Meigs County Community Fund Family of Funds, a local community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. FAO partners locally with the Meigs County Community Fund. The Meigs County Community Fund was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The Meigs County Community Fund works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community. It helps everyone give back to the Meigs County community.

Gifts to the Meigs County Community and New Haven School Fund are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests, and life insurance. To learn more about the Meigs County Community Fund and how you can support the communities closest to your heart, following the example of Dr. Harry Keig, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740-753-1111.

To mail your donation, please designate the fund and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

Submitted by Megan Wanczyk.