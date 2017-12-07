Hannan receives grant

Hannan Junior Senior High School recently received grants to benefit programs at the school. Hyer and Littlepage law firm and the Claflin Foundation gave $1,000 for Hannan’s Food Pantry with Marshall University giving $800 for the annual, “Spread the Love Program,” in which every student at Hannan receives a loaf of bread, a jar of peanut butter, and grape jelly for Christmas break. In addition, Advantage Toyota for gave $1,500 towards our All Purpose Building. Pictured are Angie Holley of Marshall University, Dr. Karen Oldham, Principal Hannan Jr/Sr.High School, and Stephen Littlepage, Attorney at Hyer and Littlepage Law Firm.

