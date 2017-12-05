PPPS ‘Students of the Month’

November Students of the Month were recently announced for Point Pleasant Primary School. The students were recognized by their classroom teacher and ate lunch with their principal, Vickie Workman. Pictured with Workman are Cy Watterson, Emma Gibbs, Tyshawn Clendenin, Brandson Bonecutter, Trevor Schultz, Braxton Clendenin, Olivia Ott, Jealeen Kay, Alivia Smith, Allie Allen, Izabella Gillispie, Isaac Stephens.

