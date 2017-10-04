Pleasant CEOS discuss ‘Wild, Wonderful, West Virginia’

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club met at the home of Catherine Yauger for its recent meeting. After lunch was served by Yauger, Clinedda Austin, president, presided over the business meeting.

The meeting was called to order by the president asking members to stand and give the pledge to the United States flag.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations by reading “Learning Who is on my Side” from book entitled “Woman of God, Living Loved” written by Gail Marsh.

The president presented the hostess with a thank you gift and Kincaid with a birthday gift for her Sept. 17 birthday.

Reports were given by the four Educational Committees: Family Health and Volunteer Hours, Marketing and Membership, Continuing Education and Purposeful Reading. The Purposeful Reading chairperson reported that the club had exceeded the goal for this period of books read. The goal had been set for members to read 250 but they actually read 309 so the goal has been set for 2017-18 for 325. Reading is a very important part of the CEOS program. Members were also given suggestions of organizations that would appreciate a donation of books.

Other committee reports heard were: PVNRC and the Cuddlers Program.

Plans were discussed for the upcoming Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness activities, the annual quilt show to be held at the State Farm Museum during its Country Fall Festival (this Saturday and Sunday) and the Craft Show at the National Guard Armory.

Lorrie Wright presented the lesson entitled “Seven Wonders of West Virginia” written by Lauren Weatherford, WVU Extension Agent in Fayette and Nicholas Counties. Members learned there is so much to see and do in West Virginia’s outdoors many of which are found only in West Virginia and some that some of the members were not aware of.

The lesson told about Cranberry Glades located in central West Virginia at the headwaters of Cranberry River in Pocahontas County spanning 750 acres.

The second wonder studied was New River and New River Gorge. The New River is the second largest river in the world. This ancient river which starts in North Carolina and flows north to West Virginia carved out the spectacular nearly 1,000 foot New River Gorge.

The third wonder is located east of Canaan Valley and north of Seneca Rock in northeastern West Virginia. It is the 17,371 acre Dolly Sods Wilderness. There are 47 miles of walking and hiking trails at Dolly Sods.

The fourth was Sinks of Gandy located south of Canaan Valley. Gandy creek sinks under the earth into a large cave under Yokum Knob. The Sinks of Gandy remains one of the most visited caves in West Virginia.

The next wonder, probably the most familiar to most is Canaan Valley located just south of Davis, along the Blackwater River. It is the largest wetland area in the Appalachian region and the second largest in the United States, boasting 8,400 acres.

Number six was Ice Mountain located in the Eastern Panhandle along the North River which has towers of rocks called Raven Rocks. These rocks have small caves formed by piles of boulders. In these caves a refrigeration effect occurs where cold-air drafts allow ice to form year-round.

The last wonder studied was Seneca Rocks at the intersection of Routes 33 and 55, a spectacular rock formation towering 900 feet above the North Fork River.

The members also learned the origin of the phrase “ Wild and Wonderful, West Virginia.” This was first used by Governor Arch Moore in a speech in 1969.

Members present were: Clinedda Austin, Carolyn Litchfield, Marsha Nibert, Mary Sue Kincaid, Brenda Schultz, Marylin Higginbothham, Donna Hart, Sharon Nibert, Linda Craig, Lorrie Wright, and the hostess, Catherine Yauger.

Submitted by Club Secretary Catherine Yauger.