Supporting Battle Days

Wilcoxen Funeral home recently made a donation to the Point Pleasant Battle Days Committee. Battle Days will take place this Friday-Sunday at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Pictured are Richard Green from Wilcoxen and Darlene Haer, treasurer of the Battle Days Committee.

Wilcoxen Funeral home recently made a donation to the Point Pleasant Battle Days Committee. Battle Days will take place this Friday-Sunday at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Pictured are Richard Green from Wilcoxen and Darlene Haer, treasurer of the Battle Days Committee. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.5-PPR-Battle-Donation.jpg Wilcoxen Funeral home recently made a donation to the Point Pleasant Battle Days Committee. Battle Days will take place this Friday-Sunday at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Pictured are Richard Green from Wilcoxen and Darlene Haer, treasurer of the Battle Days Committee.